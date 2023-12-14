Reigning champion Michael Smith returns eager to defend his crown, a feat nobody has been able to achieve since Gary Anderson in 2016.

Smith faces a tough test at Ally Pally, with the usual array of heavyweights gearing up for a title tilt.

Michael van Gerwen will be as tough to beat as ever, while rising star Luke Humphries is well placed to land his maiden world title.

Fans across the nation will be excited to settle into their sofas over the festive period and soak up the very best darts has to offer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2024.

When is PDC World Darts Championship 2024?

The PDC World Darts Championship 2024 starts on Friday 15th December 2023.

The tournament runs until Wednesday 3rd January 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PDC World Darts Championship 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the PDC World Darts Championship. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

