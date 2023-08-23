Riders will swoop back down the east coast of Spain before jetting from Caravaca De La Cruz in the south east to around to Valladolid in the north west of the country.

From there, they will cut east once more and dip tyres into France for Stages 13 and 14 before hugging the northern coastline and back down to Madrid for the central finale.

Fans have plenty to look forward to, and riders have plenty of challenges ahead if they are the conquer the Vuelta in 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times for the Vuelta a Espana 2023.

When does Vuelta a Espana 2023 start?

The race starts in Barcelona on Saturday 26th August 2023 and will run for three weeks.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 17th September 2023 with the final stage to be held in Madrid.

Vuelta a Espana 2023 route and schedule

Stage 1: Saturday 26th August

Barcelona to Barcelona – 14.6 km (Team time trial)

Stage 2: Sunday 27th August

Mataró to Barcelona – 181.3 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 3: Monday 28th August

Súria to Arinsal (Andorra) – 158.5 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 4: Tuesday 29th August

Andorra la Vella (Andorra) to Tarragona – 183.4 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 5: Wednesday 30th August

Morella to Burriana – 185.7 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 6: Thursday 31st August

La Vall d'Uixó to Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre – 181.3 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 7: Friday 1st September

Utiel to Oliva – 188.8 km (Flat stage)

Stage 8: Saturday 2nd September

Dénia to Xorret de Catí – 164.8 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 9: Sunday 3rd September

Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca – 180.9 km (Medium-mountain stage)

Rest day: Monday 4th September

REST

Stage 10: Tuesday 5th September

Valladolid to Valladolid – 25 km (Individual time trial)

Stage 11: Wednesday 6th September

Lerma to La Laguna Negra – 163.2 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 12: Thursday 7th September

Ólvega to Zaragoza – 165.4 km (Flat stage)

Stage 13: Friday 8th September

Formigal to Col du Tourmalet (France) – 134.7 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 14: Saturday 9th September

Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France) to Larra-Belagua – 161.7 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 15: Sunday 10th September

Pamplona to Lekunberri – 156.5 km (Hilly stage)

Rest day: Monday 11th September

REST

Stage 16: Tuesday 12th September

Liencres Playa to Bejes – 119.7 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 17: Wednesday 13th September

Ribadesella to Alto de L'Angliru – 122.6 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 18: Thursday 14th September

Pola de Allande to La Cruz de Linares – 178.9 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 19: Friday 15th September

La Bañeza to Íscar – 177.4 km (Flat stage)

Stage 20: Saturday 16th September

Manzanares el Real to Guadarrama – 208.4 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 21: Sunday 17th September

Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid – 101 km (Flat stage)

