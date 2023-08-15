Sub-100 totals are not uncommon after two and a bit editions of the competition. Naturally, that offers the opposition a chance to hunt down a minimal total and wrap up for an early night.

The list of lowest ever scores in The Hundred includes a blend of teams who have suffered a meek defeat, and others who have barely stretched their legs to claim victory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the lowest scores in The Hundred across the men's and women's competitions.

Lowest team scores in The Hundred

Last updated: 15th August

Men

75 (74 balls) – Birmingham Phoenix (loss v Manchester Originals) 28th August 2022 87 (100 balls) – Welsh Fire (loss v Southern Brave) 12th August 2023 87 (84 balls) – Birmingham Phoenix (loss v Manchester Originals) 25th July 2021 89/4 (73 balls) – Manchester Originals (win v Birmingham Phoenix) 25th July 2021 91 (74 balls) – Welsh Fire (loss v Birmingham Phoenix) 9th August 2021

Women

73 (98 balls) – Southern Brave (loss v Oval Invincibles) 21st August 2021 76 (87 balls) – Manchester Originals (loss v Trent Rockets) 13th August 2022 80 (97 balls) – London Spirit (loss v Oval Invincibles) 27th August 2022 80 (98 balls) – Oval Invincibles (loss v Welsh Fire) 6th August 2023 81/7 (80 balls) – Welsh Fire (win v Oval Invincibles) 6th August 2023

