Highest scores in The Hundred: Individual player and team records
Our round-up of the highest scores in The Hundred, including the top player scores and team totals across the men's and women's competitions.
The new standard has been set in The Hundred, a fresh gauntlet has been laid down. Take a bow, Tammy Beaumont.
England international Beaumont racked up a stunning 118 off just 61 balls to launch Welsh Fire into an unassailable lead over the Trent Rockets – the highest total in either the men's or women's competition in history.
Just three players across both tournaments have powered their way into The Hundred's 100 club, but as teams and players adapt to the format, could we see more mega scores in the weeks to come?
It's not just individuals racking up massive scores, but entire teams are also making the most of every ball with monster totals. It looks like 14th August is the annual, national big-hitters day...
RadioTimes.com brings you the highest scores in The Hundred, including player scores and team totals across the men's and women's competitions.
Highest team scores in The Hundred
Last updated: 15th August
Men
- 208/5 (100 balls) – Manchester Originals (win v Northern Superchargers) 21st August 2022
- 201/3 (100 balls) – Northern Superchargers (win v Southern Brave) 6th August 2023
- 200/5 (100 balls) – Northern Superchargers (win v Manchester Originals) 12th August 2021
- 195/4 (100 balls) – London Spirit (win v Trent Rockets) 12th August 2023
- 193/2 (94 balls) – Trent Rockets (win v Manchester Originals) 13 August 2022
Women
- 181/3 (100 balls) – Welsh Fire (win v Trent Rockets) 14th August 2023
- 166/3 (100 balls) – Southern Brave (win v Welsh Fire) 11th August 2021
- 165/3 (100 balls) – Welsh Fire (win v Southern Brave) 4th August 2023
- 163/2 (100 balls) – Oval Invincibles (win v Manchester Originals) 31st August 2022
- 161/3 (99 balls) – Northern Superchargers (win v Manchester Originals) 21st August 2022
Highest player scores in The Hundred
Men
- 108* (48) – Will Jacks (Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave) 14th August 2022
- 101* (50) – Will Smeed (Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave) 10th August 2022
- 98* (44) – Dawid Malan (Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals) 13th August 2022
- 93 (49) – Dan Lawrence (London Spirit v Trent Rockets) 12th August 2023
- 92* (40) – Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers) 17th August 2021
Women
- 118 (61) – Tammy Beaumont (Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets) 14th August 2023
- 97* (55) – Beth Mooney (London Spirit v Southern Brave) 12th August 2022
- 92* (43) – Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire) 24th July 2021
- 90* (49) – Laura Wolvaardt (Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals) 21st August 2022
- 81* (41) – Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets v London Spirit) 12th August 2023
