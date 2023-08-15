Just three players across both tournaments have powered their way into The Hundred's 100 club, but as teams and players adapt to the format, could we see more mega scores in the weeks to come?

It's not just individuals racking up massive scores, but entire teams are also making the most of every ball with monster totals. It looks like 14th August is the annual, national big-hitters day...

RadioTimes.com brings you the highest scores in The Hundred, including player scores and team totals across the men's and women's competitions.

Highest team scores in The Hundred

Last updated: 15th August

Men

208/5 (100 balls) – Manchester Originals (win v Northern Superchargers) 21st August 2022 201/3 (100 balls) – Northern Superchargers (win v Southern Brave) 6th August 2023 200/5 (100 balls) – Northern Superchargers (win v Manchester Originals) 12th August 2021 195/4 (100 balls) – London Spirit (win v Trent Rockets) 12th August 2023 193/2 (94 balls) – Trent Rockets (win v Manchester Originals) 13 August 2022

Women

181/3 (100 balls) – Welsh Fire (win v Trent Rockets) 14th August 2023 166/3 (100 balls) – Southern Brave (win v Welsh Fire) 11th August 2021 165/3 (100 balls) – Welsh Fire (win v Southern Brave) 4th August 2023 163/2 (100 balls) – Oval Invincibles (win v Manchester Originals) 31st August 2022 161/3 (99 balls) – Northern Superchargers (win v Manchester Originals) 21st August 2022

Highest player scores in The Hundred

Men

108* (48) – Will Jacks (Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave) 14th August 2022 101* (50) – Will Smeed (Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave) 10th August 2022 98* (44) – Dawid Malan (Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals) 13th August 2022 93 (49) – Dan Lawrence (London Spirit v Trent Rockets) 12th August 2023 92* (40) – Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers) 17th August 2021

Women

118 (61) – Tammy Beaumont (Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets) 14th August 2023 97* (55) – Beth Mooney (London Spirit v Southern Brave) 12th August 2022 92* (43) – Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire) 24th July 2021 90* (49) – Laura Wolvaardt (Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals) 21st August 2022 81* (41) – Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets v London Spirit) 12th August 2023

