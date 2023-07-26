Reigning champions Trent Rockets are back in the fold as they aim to defend their title. Lewis Gregory will captain a talented roster that includes Joe Root, Dawid Malan and international star Rashid Khan.

A number of England Test stars are set to play in The Hundred, while Khan is not the only big overseas player in action this summer.

Fans will be treated to the likes of Adam Zampa, Shadab Khan, Devon Conway and Shaheen Afridi over the course of the tournament, with a host of Ashes stars including Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook on the initial lists to feature.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for The Hundred men's competition in 2023, including dates and times for every match.

The Hundred men's fixtures 2023

All UK time.

Tuesday 1st August

Trent Rockets v Southern Brave (6:30pm)

Wednesday 2nd August

Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (3pm)

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (6:30pm)

Thursday 3rd August

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (6:30pm)

Friday 4th August

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (6:30pm)

Saturday 5th August

Manchester Originals v London Spirit (2:30pm)

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (6pm)

Sunday 6th August

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers (2:30pm)

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (6pm)

Monday 7th August

Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix (6:30pm)

Tuesday 8th August

London Spirit v Southern Brave (6:30pm)

Wednesday 9th August

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (3pm)

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (6:30pm)

Thursday 10th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire (6:30pm)

Friday 11th August

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (6:30pm)

Saturday 12th August

London Spirit v Trent Rockets (2:30pm)

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (6pm)

Sunday 13th August

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (2:30pm)

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles (6pm)

Monday 14th August

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets (6:30pm)

Tuesday 15th August

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (6:30pm)

Wednesday 16th August

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix (6:30pm)

Thursday 17th August

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals (6:30pm)

Friday 18th August

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (6:30pm)

Saturday 19th August

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (2:30pm)

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (6pm)

Sunday 20th August

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (2:30pm)

Welsh Fire v London Spirit (6pm)

Monday 21st August

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets (6:30pm)

Tuesday 22nd August

Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire (6:30pm)

Wednesday 23rd August

Manchester Originals v Southern Brave (6:30pm)

Thursday 24th August

Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (6:30pm)

Saturday 26th August

Eliminator (6pm)

Sunday 27th August

Final (6pm)

How to watch The Hundred on TV

You can watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Live stream The Hundred online

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Hundred via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Hundred via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

