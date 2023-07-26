The Hundred 2023 men's fixtures: Dates, start times and results
Your guide to all The Hundred men's fixtures in 2023, including dates and start times for matches leading up to the final.
The Hundred is fast becoming a typical encore to a big summer of English cricket in the men's game as the competition gears up for its third run.
This year's edition begins one day after the official end of The Ashes 2023, as officials seek to capitalise on the raised profile of the wider game over the summer months.
Reigning champions Trent Rockets are back in the fold as they aim to defend their title. Lewis Gregory will captain a talented roster that includes Joe Root, Dawid Malan and international star Rashid Khan.
A number of England Test stars are set to play in The Hundred, while Khan is not the only big overseas player in action this summer.
Fans will be treated to the likes of Adam Zampa, Shadab Khan, Devon Conway and Shaheen Afridi over the course of the tournament, with a host of Ashes stars including Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook on the initial lists to feature.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for The Hundred men's competition in 2023, including dates and times for every match.
The Hundred men's fixtures 2023
All UK time.
Tuesday 1st August
Trent Rockets v Southern Brave (6:30pm)
Wednesday 2nd August
Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (3pm)
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (6:30pm)
Thursday 3rd August
Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (6:30pm)
Friday 4th August
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (6:30pm)
Saturday 5th August
Manchester Originals v London Spirit (2:30pm)
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (6pm)
Sunday 6th August
Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers (2:30pm)
Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (6pm)
Monday 7th August
Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix (6:30pm)
Tuesday 8th August
London Spirit v Southern Brave (6:30pm)
Wednesday 9th August
Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (3pm)
Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (6:30pm)
Thursday 10th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire (6:30pm)
Friday 11th August
Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (6:30pm)
Saturday 12th August
London Spirit v Trent Rockets (2:30pm)
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (6pm)
Sunday 13th August
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (2:30pm)
Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles (6pm)
Monday 14th August
Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets (6:30pm)
Tuesday 15th August
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (6:30pm)
Wednesday 16th August
Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix (6:30pm)
Thursday 17th August
Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals (6:30pm)
Friday 18th August
London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (6:30pm)
Saturday 19th August
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (2:30pm)
Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (6pm)
Sunday 20th August
Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (2:30pm)
Welsh Fire v London Spirit (6pm)
Monday 21st August
Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets (6:30pm)
Tuesday 22nd August
Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire (6:30pm)
Wednesday 23rd August
Manchester Originals v Southern Brave (6:30pm)
Thursday 24th August
Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (6:30pm)
Saturday 26th August
Eliminator (6pm)
Sunday 27th August
Final (6pm)
How to watch The Hundred on TV
You can watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.
Live stream The Hundred online
Sky Sports customers can live stream The Hundred via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch The Hundred via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
