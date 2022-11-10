Captain Jos Buttler will be delighted to have steered his side through to the final during his first tournament in charge and now he will hope to cap off the competition with a trophy lift.

The T20 World Cup final is set and locked in. England will travel to Melbourne for the showpiece game against Pakistan and you can expect fireworks on Sunday.

England overcame a stunning defeat to Ireland to qualify from a group containing New Zealand and Australia, before dispatching India with ease – and 10 wickets to spare – in the semi-finals.

Pakistan scraped through their group after being massively aided by a shock South Africa defeat to Netherlands. They made the most of their opportunity and will sense glory is just around the corner.

When is the T20 World Cup final?

When is the T20 World Cup final?

The T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England will take place on Sunday 13th November 2022.

The game will wrap up a month-long tournament featuring a whole range of teams from across the world rankings.

What time is the T20 World Cup final in UK?

The T20 World Cup final begins at 8am UK time.

Fans across the world will rise early or stay up late to soak up every moment of the showpiece game between two ferocious teams.

Where is the T20 World Cup final?

The game takes place at the MCG in Melbourne in front of a big crowd.

Of course, the lack of Australia in the final means neither side will be backed by home support, though both sets of fans have made big noise throughout the tournament so far.

How to watch the T20 World Cup final

We are awaiting confirmation that the T20 World Cup final will be shown on free-to-air TV.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a lengthy contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

