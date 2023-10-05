The achievement was all the more impressive given they managed it despite missing several key players who were locked into domestic contracts in England.

For the World Cup, the Netherlands are back at full strength, but their best-case scenario for the competition will be nabbing a couple of wins against the weaker nations.

As a result, the match should be a walk in the park for Pakistan, who will consider themselves strong candidates to go all the way and win their first World Cup since 1992.

Led by the generational talent of Babar Azam, and with world-class all-rounder Shadab Khan holding the team together, they’ll be a fascinating side to follow across the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Pakistan v Netherlands on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is Pakistan v Netherlands?

Pakistan v Netherlands will take place on Friday 6th October 2023.

Check out our Cricket World Cup on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Pakistan v Netherlands UK time

Pakistan v Netherlands will start at 9:30am UK time.

What TV channel is Pakistan v Netherlands on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Pakistan v Netherlands online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Pakistan v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

Pakistan v Netherlands key player to watch

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Pakistan are short of one superstar quick bowler in Naseem Shah, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament, meaning even more emphasis will be put on the skills of their other superstar, left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Netherlands top order will be far from the sternest test he will face across the competition, but Pakistan’s hopes of going deep in the competition rest on the ace in their pack delivering from the off.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.