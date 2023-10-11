On paper, New Zealand are the better team, but in Shakib Al-Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan, Bangladesh have a spin trio that will pose a serious challenge to the Kiwis.

A Bangladesh win would be the best result for the neutral, as it will mean both teams finish the fixture with a record of two wins and one loss and further ramp up the potential for semi-final qualification drama.

New Zealand, however, may well be rolling their eyes and wondering what the fuss is all about. So far, they've been perfect in the World Cup and beat Bangladesh, in Bangladesh, 2-0 less than a month ago. For them, they'll be looking at it as just another step en route to the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v Bangladesh on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is New Zealand v Bangladesh?

New Zealand v Bangladesh will take place on Friday 13th October 2023.

New Zealand v Bangladesh UK time

New Zealand v Bangladesh will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Bangladesh on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v Bangladesh online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to New Zealand v Bangladesh on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand v Bangladesh key player to watch

Shakib Al-Hasan (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh’s best spinner, best batter and captain, Shakib, will take on even more of a leading role than usual. Against England, he was defensive when bowling, looking to starve a run-hungry batting line-up of boundaries, but against New Zealand, he’ll be on the attack.

A Bangladesh win will shake up the tournament and expect them to be on the front foot to achieve it.

