Indian superstar Shubman Gill is a doubt for the fixture as he continues to recover from illness, but both teams otherwise go into the match with a full bill of health.

Pakistan completed a record World Cup run chase of 344 against Sri Lanka in their previous fixture, whilst India captain Rohit Sharma mauled an Afghanistan attack to chase down 282 without breaking a sweat.

Pakistan have won just two of the previous ten ODIs between these sides and suffered the most dramatic of defeats against India during the T20 World Cup last year, thanks to a Virat Kohli masterclass. There will be no bigger stage in world cricket in which they can reverse their recent fortunes than on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch India v Pakistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is India v Pakistan?

India v Pakistan will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

India v Pakistan UK time

India v Pakistan will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is India v Pakistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v Pakistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v Pakistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v Pakistan key player to watch

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

India’s two victories this World Cup have both come in chases, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul the stars of their win over Australia, before Rohit Sharma took centre stage against Afghanistan.

India’s batting line-up is offensively strong, and will need Pakistan’s best bowler to be on top form to combat it. In front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium, there will be few sporting spectacles greater than seeing Shaheen in full flow on Saturday.

