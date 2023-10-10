Their win over Australia became a Virat Kohli and KL Rahul classic, as the pair saved them from the perilous position of 2-3 to guide them to an eventually comfortable six-wicket win.

Afghanistan’s defeat against Bangladesh, on the other hand, was a frustrating one as the basics deserted them, even if the penchant for the spectacular did not. Stunning catches were taken but simple ones were dropped in a theme that summed up one of cricket’s most mercurial teams.

The cruelty of the draw also sees Afghanistan play England after India, meaning a team that was seen to be dangerous heading into the competition, could be out of semi-final contention within two weeks of the tournament beginning.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch India v Afghanistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is India v Afghanistan?

India v Afghanistan will take place on Wednesday 11th October 2023.

India v Afghanistan UK time

India v Afghanistan will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is India v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

How to live stream India v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to India v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

India v Afghanistan key player to watch

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

It just has to be. Any match that Afghanistan play, their fortunes hinge on the performance of the best T20 bowler in the world. And if there is to be any chance of an almighty upset in Delhi, then Khan will need to be at his best, or else the might of India will simply be too much.

