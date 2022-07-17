The ODI series is up first before a trio of T20I games, then we head back into the Test arena as Ben Stokes aims to continue his 100 per cent win rate as captain of the new-look side.

England continue their extraordinary summer of cricket with a multi-format visit from South Africa to see us through to autumn.

Stokes has performed boldly and admirably in his role so far, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in red-hot form in the full, five-day format of the game.

New-white ball captain hasn't quite had it all his own way since taking over from Eoin Morgan. His side has produced a mixed bag of results as he runs the rule over a number of stars ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Fans can be sure to expect three series' of superb entertainment, with England favourites to wrap up their summer exploits with more victories in the bag.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v South Africa in a big summer of cricket.

When are England v South Africa matches?

The ODI series will take place between Tuesday 19th July 2022 and Sunday 24th July 2022.

South Africa will remain in the UK to complete the full tour of T20I and Test matches which run until September.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is England v South Africa in the UK?

Play starts at a different time for each ODI match, at either 11am or 1pm, with three days of action to soak up.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates and times for every match.

England v South Africa TV schedule

The England v South Africa schedule is as follows:

England v South Africa ODI series

TV coverage begins half an hour before the start of each match.

1st ODI: 1pm, Tuesday 19th July (Riverside, Chester-le-Street)

2nd ODI: 1pm, Friday 22nd July (Old Trafford, Manchester)

3rd ODI: 11am, Sunday 24th July (Headingley, Leeds)

England v South Africa T20I series

TV coverage begins half an hour before the start of each match.

1st T20I: 6:30pm, Wednesday 27th July (County Ground, Bristol)

2nd T20I: 6:30pm, Thursday 28th July (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff)

3rd T20I: 2:30pm, Sunday 31st July (Rose Bowl, Southampton)

England v South Africa Test series

TV coverage begins 45-60 minutes before the start of each match.

1st Test: 11am, Wednesday 17th – Sunday 21st August (Lord's, London)

2nd Test: 11am, Thursday 25th – Monday 29th August (Old Trafford, Manchester)

3rd Test: 11am, Thursday 8th – Monday 12th September (The Oval, London)

Check out all the TV, live stream and radio details below.

How to watch England v South Africa on TV

You can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or via the app found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to England v South Africa on the radio

BBC has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of South Africa's tour of England with the Test Match Special team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with build-up of each match and day starting prior to the times listed above.

