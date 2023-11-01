Unlike at rugby or football’s premier international event, the two losing semi-finalists at the Cricket World Cup have never been required to hang around and play for the accolade of least-sad-loser.

Players are instead allowed to go off and play whatever other bilateral series they have scheduled against New Zealand somewhere else in the world.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There’s never been a specific reason given as to why cricket has always flown against the convention of major sporting tournaments and not hosted a bronze medal match, although it is likely to do with the length of a cricket match compared to a rugby or football fixture and also the preparation that is required to ready a pitch.

Cricket has never had a problem with playing a pointless match or five, with Indian legend MS Dhoni playing an incredible 67 ODI matches against Sri Lanka alone across his 14 year international career, it’s just that thankfully, mercifully, this isn’t one of them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup final in 2023, including the kick-off time and the stadium.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.