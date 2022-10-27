The firecracker encounter is set to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament with a huge crowd expected in the 100,000-capacity arena.

England continue their T20 World Cup campaign with a showdown against Australia in Melbourne.

Captain Jos Buttler can lead his team into battle in high spirits following a confidence-boosting series win over the host nation during the warm-up matches.

England won the opening two T20 encounters with Australia before the third and final match was abandoned due to rain. The match was reduced to 12 overs each and Buttler opened the batting with 65 from 41 balls, not out, as his side racked up 112/2. Australia were on 30/3 with just over eight overs to reach the revised target of 130.

England fans will be excited to see the thrilling match, even though it may mean easing off work for the first couple of hours on Friday morning!

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v England on TV and online.

When is Australia v England?

Australia v England will take place on Friday 28th October 2022.

The game takes place at the MCG in Melbourne.

Australia v England UK start time

Australia v England will begin at 9am.

What TV channel is Australia v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8:30am.

How to live stream Australia v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

England T20 World Cup fixtures

Saturday 22nd October

England v Afghanistan (12pm)

Wednesday 26th October

England v Ireland (5am)

Friday 28th October

England v Australia (9am)

Tuesday 1st November

England v New Zealand (8am)

Saturday 5th November

England v Sri Lanka (8am)

