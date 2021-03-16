Accessibility Links

Cheltenham Festival 2021 schedule: Race times, TV channel and live stream

Your complete guide to watching Cheltenham Festival 2021 on TV and live stream with a full schedule including every race.

Cheltenham Festival

Published:

Cheltenham Festival is off and running in 2021 with a packed schedule of horse racing set to thrill punters across the nation over four days of action.

Of course, we will miss the usual roar of the crowd at the iconic race course, but living rooms across the UK will provide plenty of natural noise as the runners and riders burst from the gates.

RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the details you need for Cheltenham Festival, including a full schedule so you know when to tune in for every race of the week.

We’ve got all the TV and live stream details, as well as details on the latest bet365 odds and deals for the week ahead. You can also find out all the winners by checking out our Cheltenham Festival 2021 results page.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2021?

Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 16th March 2021 until Friday 19th March.

Cheltenham Festival 2021 schedule

Day 1 – Tuesday 16th March

1:20pm – The Sky bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race
1:55pm – The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase
2:30pm – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase
3:05pm – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
3:40pm – The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race
4:15pm – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race
4:50pm – The Sam Vestey National Hunt Novices’ Steeple Chase

Day 2 – Wednesday 16th March

1:20pm – The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race
1:55pm – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase
2:30pm – The Coral Cup Hurdle
3:05pm – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase
3:40pm – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase
4:15pm – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
4:50pm – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Day 3 – Thursday 18th March

1:20pm – The Marsh Novices’ Chase
1:55pm – The Pertemps Network Final
2:30pm – The Ryanair Steeple Chase
3:05pm – The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
3:40pm – The Paddy Power Plate
4:15pm – The Parnell Properties Mares Novices’ Hurdle
4:50pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Day 4 – Friday 19th March

1:20pm – The JCB Triumph Hurdle
1:55pm – The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle Race
2:30pm – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race
3:05pm – The WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase
3:40pm – The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase
4:15pm – The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase
4:50pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

How to watch Cheltenham on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV from 1:00pm every day until 4:30pm.

Live stream Cheltenham online

You can also live stream the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last race of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

