Cheltenham Festival 2021 results: Winners from Day 1 – Tuesday 16th March
We round up all the Cheltenham Festival 2021 results featuring all the winners from a hectic opening Day 1 on Tuesday 16th March.
Published:
Legends are made at Cheltenham Festival and, while the 2021 edition looks different to every other year on record, it’s still shaping up to be a special occasion in the sporting calendar.
Runners and riders are gearing up to become winners and champions this week, but which few names will steal the headlines?
The nation may still be at home, but we’re all watching on expectantly with some of the finest horses in the world ready to burst from the gates and seize glory.
RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the latest Cheltenham Festival 2021 results as and when they come in.
We’ve also got all the TV and live stream details, as well as details on the latest bet365 odds and deals for the week ahead in our Cheltenham Festival 2021 schedule guide.
Cheltenham Festival 2021 results
We’ll be updating this page with the latest results regularly throughout the four days of action at Cheltenham.
Day 1 – Tuesday 16th March
Last updated: 3:11pm
1:20pm – The Sky bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race
- Appreciate It
- Ballyadam
- For Pleasure
1:55pm – The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase
- Shishkin
- Eldorado Allen
- Captain Guinness
2:30pm – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase
- Vintage Clouds
- Happygolucky
- Aye Right
3:05pm – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
- Honeysuckle
- Sharjah
- Epatante
3:40pm – The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race
4:15pm – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race
4:50pm – The Sam Vestey National Hunt Novices’ Steeple Chase
Cheltenham Festival 2021 schedule
Check out our full Cheltenham Festival schedule guide which includes all the races for the rest of the week beyond tomorrow.
Day 2 – Wednesday 16th March
1:20pm – The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race
1:55pm – The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase
2:30pm – The Coral Cup Hurdle
3:05pm – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase
3:40pm – The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase
4:15pm – The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
4:50pm – The Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Cheltenham Festival odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for Cheltenham.
For all the latest horse racing odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.