Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card will see Fury up against KSI, while Logan Paul – brother of Jake – will take on MMA star Dillon Danis in a grudge match encounter.

KSI has racked up a string of victories in the ring, including two in the same night and one professional win over Logan Paul.

Fury moved to a 9-0 winning professional record following his triumph over Jake Paul, and will be determined to maintain his status as a box-office star in the crossover boxing world.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Tommy Fury v KSI via live stream and TV.

What channel is Tommy Fury v KSI?

Fans can tune in to watch Tommy Fury v KSI on DAZN PPV.

It remains to be seen what the full cost will be, but the PPV is usually an add-on for existing DAZN subscribers. We will update this page with details once confirmed.

You can subscribe for a regular DAZN subscription from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99. Special offers have been introduced for previous DAZN PPV events - but again, nothing has been confirmed.

Watch Tommy Fury v KSI live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Tommy Fury v KSI?

The fight takes place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

TV coverage of Tommy Fury v KSI starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Tommy Fury v KSI fight time guide.

Where is the Tommy Fury v KSI fight?

Tommy Fury faces KSI at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Fury has only fought one professional fight in his hometown - his debut, back in 2018.

Tommy Fury v KSI undercard

Tommy Fury v KSI

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis

