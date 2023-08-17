Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – became a household name in the UK after appearing on reality show Love Island and his star has continued to shine in the crossover boxing world.

KSI's career journey from viral YouTube sensation to ringleader of the Misfits Boxing and Prime hydration drink brand has been meteoric. This encounter looks set to capture the public's imagination in a similar way to Fury-Paul.

YouTube star Logan Paul – brother of Jake – is also on the fight card as he faces MMA ace Dillon Danis, who is reportedly set to be trained by Conor McGregor for the big occasion.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Tommy Fury v KSI fight.

When is Tommy Fury v KSI?

Tommy Fury v KSI will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023 exclusively live on DAZN PPV. More details will be confirmed soon.

The event is UK-based, so the timing works well for British fans without requiring a super late night or early start.

What time is Tommy Fury v KSI?

The Tommy Fury v KSI fight will begin at approximately 10pm UK time on DAZN, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Tommy Fury v KSI ring walk time

Tommy Fury and KSI are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time, according to DAZN, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:15pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tommy Fury v KSI undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Tommy Fury v KSI fight.

Tommy Fury v KSI

Logan Paul v Paul Danis

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.