Two fighters will enter the ring at a time and every fighter will fight for themselves, but they can tag out for another during the rounds.

The undercard is packed with online stars, and the crossover boxing world looks set to continue flourishing with this bout beamed live from the USA.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Misfits 008 via live stream and TV.

What channel is Misfits 008?

Fans can tune in to watch Misfits 008 on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs from just £9.99 per month on an annual plan, or pay monthly with their flexible pass.

Watch Misfits 008 live stream

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is Misfits 008?

Misfits 008 takes place in the early hours of Sunday 23rd July 2023.

TV coverage of Misfits 008 starts from 1am on DAZN.

Where is Misfits 008 fight on?

Misfits 008 takes place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Misfits 008 undercard

Main Card

NichLmao v Swarmz v BDave v Ryan Johnston

TBA (Deen the Great & Mystery Opponent) v YPG! (YuddyGangTV & Ayye Pap)

Anthony Taylor v Paul Bamba

Alan Belcher v Hasim Rahman Jr

Brandon Herrera v Ac7ionMan

Happy Punch Preliminary card

Unbaer v Corn

Alex Stein v Mo Deen

The Magic Crasher v Jack Grady

