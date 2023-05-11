The YouTuber-turned-boxer is beginning to rack up scalps as part of his new Misfits venture, and fans will packed out Wembley Arena to see if he can add to his record.

KSI returns to the ring to face Joe Fournier in his fourth official exhibition bout at Misfits Boxing X Series 007 in London this weekend.

Last time out he downed FaZe Temperrr inside the opening round, but former professional boxer Fournier should provide a more stern challenge in the ring.

Fournier retired from the sport through injury following nine victories and zero defeats, though he was dispatched by David Haye in a 2021 exhibition bout. He will be determined to become the first man to take out KSI.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch KSI v Joe Fournier via live stream and TV.

What channel is KSI v Fournier?

Fans can tune in to watch KSI's latest fight on DAZN.

You will need a regular subscription, which costs just £9.99 per month, plus a PPV pass which will cost a one-off fee of £19, to soak up this blockbuster clash.

New subscribers will only pay £0.99 for the first month, if they sign up for KSI v Fournier, bringing the total to £19.99.

Watch KSI v Fournier live stream

DAZN is not a terrestrial TV channel and can only be viewed online via its streaming platform.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Plus, that stream can be cast to your TV, meaning you can soak up all the action on the big screen via your chosen media player.

When is KSI v Fournier?

The fight takes place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

TV coverage of KSI v Fournier starts from 7pm on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our KSI v Fournier fight time guide.

Where is KSI v Fournier fight on?

KSI faces Joe Fournier at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The 12,500-capacity arena has hosted – and will continue to host – many top boxing bouts, with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury featuring at the arena in the past.

KSI v Fournier undercard

KSI v Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji v Swarmz

Salt Papi v Anthony Taylor

ViruZz v DK Money

Tennessee Thresh v Paigey Cakey

Lil Bellsy v Lil Kymchii

Wings v Boogie

Corn v Unbaer

Luis Nestor v Archie

