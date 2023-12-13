Heavyweight titan Wilder was defeated twice by Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021 – his only defeats in 46 professional fights – but retains one of the hardest punches in boxing.

He defeated Robert Helenius in October 2022 and hasn't fought since, so this is a huge occasion to announce himself back on the world stage in the heavyweight division.

Parker boasts 33 wins from 36, and has never been stopped by a non-British competitor. Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce are the only fighters to stop him.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker fight.

When is Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker will take place on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

It will be exclusively live for DAZN subscribers, who will also need a PPV pass on top of their subscription for a one-off £19.99 fee.

New customers can get the first month of their subscription for 1p if they take out one-year subscription.

Alternatively, if this fight night is all you want to watch on DAZN, you can sign up for a flexible pass – the first month costs £5 – plus the PPV fee, and you can cancel at any time.

The event is based in Saudi Arabia, so it will be a favourable fight time for British fans.

What time is Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker is part of the Joshua v Wallin undercard which begins at 7pm UK time on Saturday evening.

What is the Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker ring walk time?

Wilder and Parker are second on the billing, which makes it much harder to set a time compared to the main event.

Early estimates suggest the fighters could perform their ring walks at approximately 9:30pm UK time. However, this is a very rough estimate.

The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker fight.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel's European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight

