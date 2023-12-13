Anthony Joshua will face Otto Wallin on the same card as Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker and Dubois's showdown with Miller.

Dubois has been a promising contender for several years now, but will be determined to claim a showpiece scalp following a valiant defeat at the hands of Usyk.

He was a deeply unfavoured underdog in that one but came out of the night with a boosted reputation, and he will be eager to get one over Miller, who is a seasoned US veteran.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller fight.

When is Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller?

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller will take place on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

It will be exclusively live for DAZN subscribers, who will also need a PPV pass on top of their subscription for a one-off £19.99 fee.

New customers can get the first month of their subscription for 1p if they take out one-year subscription.

Alternatively, if this fight night is all you want to watch on DAZN, you can sign up for a flexible pass – the first month costs £5 – plus the PPV fee, and you can cancel at any time.

The event is based in Saudi Arabia, so it will be a favourable fight time for British fans.

What time is Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller?

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller is part of the Joshua v Wallin undercard which begins at 7pm UK time on Saturday evening.

What is the Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller ring walk time?

Dubois and Miller are fourth on the heavily stacked billing, which makes it much harder to set a time compared to the main event.

Early estimates suggest the fighters could perform their ring walks at approximately 7:30pm UK time. However, this is a very rough estimate.

The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller fight.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel's European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.