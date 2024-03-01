And the teams involved are hardly small-time encounters. In March alone, the dominant force in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, will be shown twice on the BBC.

The reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, and the Golden State Warriors, who have made the Finals six times since 2015 – winning four titles – also feature.

Fans across the UK, including casual viewers seeking to learn more about the sport, will be delighted to see regular servings of NBA action on their screens in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for how to watch the NBA live on the BBC.

How to watch NBA on BBC

Selected NBA games will be shown live on BBC platforms throughout the course of the 2023/24 season.

All games will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, while selected match-ups will also be shown live on terrestrial channels.

BBC One will show certain overnight ties, while BBC Three is also being used for more UK games in more favourable slots for British fans.

Check out the slate of confirmed NBA x BBC games below.

NBA games on BBC

All UK time.

Saturday 2nd March

Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks (12:30am) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 3rd March

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors (8:30pm) BBC Three / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 17th March

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets (8:30pm) BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer

More to be added. This page will be updated once confirmed.

