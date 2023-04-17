The historic event is one of the most esteemed mass participation events on the planet with around 30,000 runners descending on the city's streets following weeks and months of gruelling preparation.

The long-distance running world will turn all its attention to the USA today for the Boston Marathon.

Patriots' Day in the US is the traditional date for the festivities to go ahead, although there won't be much cause for celebration until the final few metres of the painstaking 26.2-mile course.

In terms of high profile stars running in the professional race, names don't get a lot bigger than marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who headlines the list.

2022 champion Evans Chebet will return to defend his crown, while Gabriel Geay, Herpasa Negasa and Benson Kipruto are among the fastest men behind the superstar front pairing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 Boston Marathon.

How to watch the Boston Marathon 2023

The event is airing on Eurosport and discovery+ platforms on TV and online.

Eurosport boasts TV rights to show the marathon in the UK. Many Sky Sports customers will already have Eurosport included in their package – you can sign up to Sky Sports here.

discovery+ is its comprehensive live streaming platform. You can sign up to Eurosport and discovery+ from as little as £6.99 per month. The comprehensive discovery+ package, which includes all entertainment and Eurosport channels, can be picked up for £59.99 annually.

When is the Boston Marathon 2023?

The Boston Marathon 2023 takes place on Monday 17th April 2023.

This is the 127th anniversary of the event which was first run in April 1897.

Boston Marathon 2023 start time

The Boston Marathon coverage begins at 2pm UK time, the same time as the mass participation event gets under way.

Check out the rough timings below for a guide to how the event will run.

All UK time.

Military March - 11am

Men’s Wheelchair - 1:02pm

Women’s Wheelchair - 1:05pm

Handcycles & Duos - 1:30pm

Professional Men - 1:37pm

Professional Women - 1:45pm

Para Athletics Divisions - 1:50pm

Rolling Start Begins - 2pm

Rolling Start Ends - 4:30pm

