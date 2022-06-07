The race is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, alongside the Indy 500 and Monaco Grand Prix, held in the highest regard among drivers around the world.

One of the world's most famous motorsport events, 24 Hours of Le Mans, is raring to go this weekend.

Unlike NASCAR and Formula 1, 24 Hours of Le Mans is a showdown of total endurance. The premise is simple: who can complete the most laps of the famous Circuit de la Sarthe in a 24-hour period?

Many drivers have made efforts to secure the triple crown achievement, but only one man, Graham Hill, has been able to successfully complete it. Juan Pablo Montoya and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso are the only active drivers with two of the three accomplishments to their name. Montoya needs an elusive title at Le Mans but won't enter in 2022.

Ex-Formula 1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi, Sebastian Buemi and Brendon Hartley are among the drivers competing in 2022. Veteran stars Robert Kubica and Giancarlo Fissichella are also in the mix, as well as Formula E drivers Alexander Sims, Sam Bird and Antonio Felix Da Costa.

If that's not enough star quality for you, Hollywood A-lister Michael Fassbender will make his debut at Le Mans after embarking on a racing career over the last five years.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022?

The race takes place on Saturday 11th June 2022.

It begins at 3pm UK time and, as you may have guessed by the name, will come to an end at 3pm on Sunday 12th June.

Check out coverage details below.

24 Hours of Le Mans TV coverage and live stream

Streaming platform discovery+ will have full coverage of the event, with every moment available to watch live and on-demand. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

Eurosport will also be showing the race live on their TV channels and digital platforms including through Amazon Prime Video. You can grab a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

24 Hours of Le Mans schedule

Wednesday 8th June

1pm – Free practice 1

6pm – Qualifying session

9pm – Free practice 2

Thursday 9th June

2pm – Free practice 3

7pm – Hyperpole

9pm – Free practice 4

Saturday 11th June

9:30pm – Warm up

3pm – Race: Start

Sunday 12th June

3pm – Race: Finish

