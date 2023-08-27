As a recap, Tracy is the mother of Chelsea and Brad and a member of the Bull’s bar staff, while Jazzer is a pig tender at Berrow Farm.

Tell us about Tracy and Jazzer.

Susie: Well, they’re fab!

Ryan: Jazzer is a reformed bad boy. Early on, he was stealing cars. I love the idea of being a blind car thief! [The actor has been blind since birth.] He’s a kind of laughter-maker. Tracy is the same.

Susie: They bring comedy and light and joy to the show but, with their relationship, the characters have become more in-depth. Both of their lives have been full of quite intense challenges. That means they’re up for anything.

Where does the chemistry lie?

Susie: They both like to have fun and laugh. Having a shared sense of humour is a major boon to their relationship. They’re both quite self-assured and not afraid.

Ryan: They’re not bothered about what the neighbours think.

Susie: Yes, I always describe Tracy as having no filter, and I think Jazzer’s the same.

Ryan: The only thing that has made those two mellow is age. And they’ve not mellowed that much!

Susie: I remember, in our first proper scenes, there was an argument that really kicked off the relationship. But when I saw the way Jazzer and Tracy butted up against each other, I thought, "Hmm, yes, I think they might get together one day."

The Archers' Jazzer and Tracy.

In real life, do you have other halves who make you laugh?

Susie: Yes, definitely. That’s the first thing I’d say about my husband – he really makes me laugh. When I’ve been doing argument scenes with Ryan, it feels like I’m having a row with my real-life husband.

Ryan: I make my wife mad when she doesn’t want to laugh. But I can make her laugh usually.

Susie: That’s true in the green room as well. Ryan is an extremely astute reader of mood. He’s very good at lightening it.

Are Brad and Jazzer similar?

Susie: No, but they’re both very sweet. Jazzer has come into the family as an older brother/step-father figure who doesn’t overstep the mark. It’s lovely for a step-parent to be shown that way, rather than as a negative change.

The Archers' Tracy and Jazzer.

So you rate their chances?

Susie: Oh yes, definitely. It’s been a bit up and down, but essentially they love each other to their core. Jazzer and Tracy’s first attempt at a wedding went disastrously wrong.

What about attempt number two?

Susie: It doesn’t go smoothly, either! I don’t think anything’s going to go smoothly for them. And I love that. I’d hate it for it to go smoothly, because the comedy and the joy come from that.

The Archers is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 at 7pm Sundays to Fridays, with an Omnibus edition on Sundays at 10am, and is available to listen on BBC Sounds.

