Alice (Hollie Chapman) and Chris (Wilf Scolding) went to London to locate the former's stepbrother, Ruairi (Arthur Hughes), to deliver the news of his stepmum's death.

It was another upsetting episode of The Archers as the passing of Jennifer Aldridge (played by Angela Piper) continued to cause shockwaves across Ambridge - and beyond.

They managed to track down Ruairi in the evening through an address Jenny had, but they didn't get a happy welcome.

The troubled student didn't want to speak to Alice and Chris at first, but the former admitted she wouldn't have driven all the way to London at night to spy on him – she had news.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ruairi softened and allowed the pair to go in, and Alice cut to the chase, announcing that Jennifer had died.

Kicking up a fuss, Ruairi couldn't believe what he was hearing and started shouting hysterically - all of which brought about the reveal of his big secret: he has a girlfriend!

Before he would agree to return to Ambridge with Alice and Chris, he made them promise not to reveal his love interest to anyone back home, insisting Alice swore it on her life.

Reiterating she wasn't there to spy on him, Alice promised his secret was safe - but will she keep it hidden?

Meanwhile, listeners weren't happy with how Ruairi acted during such a difficult time for the family as they flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One said: "Wow Ruairi, you’re out of order."

Another added: "Ruairi’s like a little boy all over again..."

The Archers airs Sunday-Friday at 7pm on BBC Radio 4. Visit our dedicated Soaps hub for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.