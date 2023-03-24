Votes have been counted and the four Soap Champion semi-finalists have now been confirmed.

It's getting very close to the epic conclusion of the Soap Champion tournament!

After the week's earlier Wildcard decider, there were some tense clashes in the Quarter-Finals with our final four semi-finalists now moving on to the penultimate stage, all in a bid to reach Monday's Grand Final.

In Semi-Final 1, Ben Mitchell goes up against Mike Young but who will triumph?

Will it be the only EastEnders favourite to make it to this stage, or will it be the Neighbours legacy character played by Guy Pearce? You decide.



Today (Friday 24th March) is a big day for the last four characters standing as they go head-to-head in these Semi-Finals – hoping you'll carry them through to the Grand Final on Monday 27th.

Votes in each round open at 10:30am and close at 5pm the same day, so if you want Ben or Mike to win, you've got to vote for your favourite.

The Final kick-starts 10:30am on Monday 27th and closes at 10:30am on Tuesday 28th, meaning you have a full 24 hours to have your say.

So round up your fellow fans and get ready to vote, vote, vote! And make sure to get involved on social media with the hashtag #TVChampion.

