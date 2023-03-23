Yesterday's Wildcard decider saw Neighbours ' Mackenzie Hargreaves secure the last available spot in the Quarter-Finals – and now we're ready to get down to business.

It's getting down to the wire in our epic Soap Champion tournament!

With four Quarter-Final head-to-heads to vote in, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to brilliant soap characters to back, but something tells us you won't struggle to choose where your allegiances lie.

The first match-up sees Home and Away favourite Tane Parata go up against EastEnders' Ben Mitchell for a place in tomorrow's Semi-Finals.

﻿

Next is Hollyoaks's Misbah Maalik vs Neighbours icon Mike Young.

﻿

Quarter-Final 3 pits Emmerdale murderess Meena Jutla against Neighbours' Toadie Rebecchi.



And the fourth and final head-to-head is an all-Neighbours conundrum: do you vote for Susan or Mackenzie?

<br/>﻿

It's time to pick your favourites and vote, vote, vote! Polls close at 5pm today and the end results are final.

You have unlimited votes, so simply pick, click and then hit "vote again"!

It's a virtual tug-of-war so bring your fellow fans along for the ride – share on Twitter using the hashtag #TVChampion and be sure to mobilise the troops.

Remember, the Semi-Finals take place tomorrow right here on RadioTimes.com and across our Twitter and Instagram pages, so don't forget to check back.

