Convinced this is a sign of true love, the gesture puts a spring in Seb's step and on Wednesday 6 March he's secretly delighted when he sees Sarah and Gary arguing. It also just happens to be the troubled youth's 18th birthday and he's upset thinking everyone's forgotten - however, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) is secretly planning a surprise party and as a way of keeping him occupied and off the scent, she says Sarah has been looking for him.

Meanwhile, Sarah feels bad about her spat with Gary and tells her beau to meet her back at home, promising she has a little treat in store for him…

Why does Seb think Sarah has the hots for him?

Seb notices the door is unlocked at the Platt house and lets himself in, where he finds a note in the lounge from Sarah which reads: "In the bath, waiting for you!" - suddenly thinking this has turned into the best birthday ever, excitable Seb believes he's got the green light from the girl and it's all systems go, so he heads upstairs to the bathroom!

More like this

You can guess what happens next, as horrified Sarah shrieks at Seb's misunderstanding that the note for Gary was intended for him, and after hastily throwing a towel round her she sends the tearaway packing!

Humiliated Seb then walks into Eileen's party but he's somewhat distracted after the mortifying mix-up. And there are serious repercussions when Seb lashes out at an unimpressed Gary about Sarah and the situation escalates into fisticuffs - as well as exposing his unrequited love for Ms Platt in the most awkward way possible, will Seb also find himself out of a job after clashing with his crush's overprotective boyfriend?

Advertisement