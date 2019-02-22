Friday 22 February's hour-long edition of Corrie saw the net close in for Carla as Kirk Sutherland found a stash of Royston's discarded clothes hidden in the Underworld recycling and returned them to a confused Mr Cropper, who thought his garments had been chucked out by mistake.

Wondering why they smelt of paraffin, and suspicious at Carla's twitchiness every time the missing items were mentioned, Roy confronted her about what she was hiding and she was forced to reveal CCTV footage exposed him as the fire starter on Lost Buoy last week but she'd destroyed the evidence to protect him.

Roy was stunned he'd caused the carnage and almost killed young Simon Barlow, and accused Carla of breaking the law and deliberately pinning it on Abi out of jealous spite. Demanding they tell Peter together, the bemused Barlow levelled the same claim at his ex but agreed not to get the police involved for Roy's sake - as long as Carla apologised to Abi, still prime suspect in the eyes of the law. But how can she do that without implicating Roy?

Will Roy and Carla both go to prison?

Storming off and secretly heading to the police station, Roy returned later and told Carla he had made a statement to the boys in blue admitting the truth that he started the blaze. Mr Cropper's conscience may be clear but Carla was exasperated believing he'd made the situation worse after all her efforts to put the cops off the scent, which he then suggested was more to do with framing Abi as she subconsciously wants Peter back…

A blazing row ended with Roy telling Carla he was bitterly disappointed in her actions, and would rather she hadn't bothered trying to protect him. Next week, Carla feels the pressure to apologise to Abi, and Roy wants her to move out - is this the end of one of Weatherfield's sweetest, most enduring friendships?

Roy certainly touched a nerve as Carla couldn't quite deny there was a part of her that was still in love with Peter. Could this whole, messy business push the star-crossed lovers back together, or further apart then ever? Will Abi want revenge? Is Carla facing trouble for perverting the course of justice? And what price will Roy pay for his honesty - a prison sentence?

