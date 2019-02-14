(Picture: ITV)

Peter's boat goes up in flames...with his son Simon asleep inside! (Picture: ITV)

Simon decided to pull a disappearing act and spend the night on the boat. But the angry lad was unaware a gas lamp had fallen over outside and started a blaze...

Sally Webster and her husband Tim Metcalfe sounded the alarm after leaving the Rovers and spotting the boat on fire.

(Picture: ITV)

Peter leapt from the balcony of Underworld to save his son Simon. (Picture: ITV)

Soon, it was panic stations on the Street as frantic Peter raced to the rescue, jumping from the balcony of Underworld onto the boat and pulling Simon to safety.

For a moment it looked like there might be a SHOCK exit for Peter when the boat went ka-boom! But the dad jumped off the boat just in time and found himself cradled in the arms of his ex-ladyfriend Carla Connor.

There was a dramatic reunion for ex-lovers Peter and Carla! (Picture: ITV)

With a fire engine on the way, the flames threatened to engulf both Underworld and the Platt house and an annoyed Gail Platt was forced to flee her home and camp out in the Rovers in her dressing gown and pyjamas. So much for a quiet night in!

Gail, David and Shona were afraid the Platt house would be caught in the blaze. (Picture: ITV)

Luckily, Simon was OK and there were no casualties. However, hot-headed Peter wasted no time in storming off in search of Abi, who he had broken-up with earlier that day, convinced Abi started the fire as revenge.

Of course, Peter has got it all horribly wrong. So will innocent Abi get the blame for the blaze and be at risk of being sent back to prison (again!)?

