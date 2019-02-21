But when Amy returned home following the procedure, she discovered that Steve and Tracy have put an offer in on a flat in Victoria Street in the belief that it will make a great family home. Locking herself in the bathroom, Amy then got emotional and wiped away a tear, her mother and father still unaware as to what she's done.

When we return to Coronation Street on Friday, Amy will continue to experience feelings of guilt when Steve shows her some booties that he's bought for the baby. And next week's episodes will see the situation get even more fraught when Steve suggests that they could find out the sex of the baby at the next scan, Amy squirms.

Corrie fans can then expect tensions to come to a head when the day of the scan dawns and Bethany urges Amy to tell her parents the truth. In an increasingly panicked state, Amy instead opts to barricade herself into her room and refuse to come out. But will the truth about the termination be revealed?

before the scan. Amy secretly wonders how she's going to get out of it. When Tracy drops her at the salon for some pampering Bethany urges her to tell her parents the truth. Back at home Amy locks herself in the bedroom and refuses to go for the scan.

