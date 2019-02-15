Roy is seen in CCTV footage sitting down by Peter's boat and accidentally knocking over a gas lamp which started the blaze! (Picture: ITV)

Earlier, during the first half of Friday night's double-bill of the ITV soap, Carla commented to Roy there was a funny smell in the flat they share. Little did she know it was coming from Roy's paraffin-splattered clothes, after he sat down beside Peter Barlow's (Chris Gascoyne) boat and knocked over the gas lamp which began the blaze.

Carla is fiercely loyal to Roy, who has been like a father figure to her during her troubled years on the Street. So what will she do now she knows of Roy's crime?

Conveniently for Carla and Roy, Peter's now ex-lover Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) is the prime suspect after the couple's bitter bust-up on Wednesday 13 February, which led to angry Abi then going on a drunken bender.

Peter's out to catch the culprit who wrecked his boat, Lost Buoy. (Picture: ITV)

With the police sniffing around the Street for clues and Carla's angry ex Peter on the rampage, determined to find out who caused the fire which trapped and almost killed his teenage son, Simon, how long will it be before Peter discovers sleepwalking Roy was to blame?

