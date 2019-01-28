Viewers will see on screen in the coming week the ex-bookie form an unlikely bond with ex-con mechanic Abi when she offers to help fix the boat's motor and ends up with a full-time job helping out with the restoration. The pair hit it off as they swap stories of their painful pasts, with Abi facing a difficult court hearing to determine who get custody of her twins Charlie and Lexi.

On Wednesday 30 January the spark ignites between Peter and Abi and they share a passionate kiss, but by Friday 1 February Peter is also locking lips with Carla again, despite telling both women he's not interested in the other!

Next week, player Peter insists to Abi he is not looking for a companion on board when he leaves for his trip, but the smitten single mum remains optimistic and has a plan to change his mind - can Abi persuade him that the two of them should go sailing off into the sunset together? Or does Peter's heart still secretly lie with Carla?

