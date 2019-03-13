Robert knew he'd put his foot in it earlier this week on Monday 11 March when he told Michelle to stop using the tragic death of her baby, Ruari as an excuse not to start a family with him.

But despite his attempts to do damage control, it wasn't enough to stop Michelle handing back her engagement ring, packing her bags and moving out of their flat!

"Michelle and Robert are at such different places in their lives that she doesn’t want him to resent her," explains Kym Marsh who plays Michelle. "It’s either he backs down or they break up and she would rather they break up than take away his opportunity of having children of his own in the future."

But even though they're no longer a couple, Michelle and Robert are stuck working together at the Bistro for the moment, since they both own a stake in the business. Awkward!

And unfortunately, angry chef Robert is already looking for someone to blame for this unseen turn of events and thinks it's family relative Carla Connor (Alison King) who has influenced Michelle's decison to dump him.

"She's been poisoning Michelle's mind against me," growled a resentful Robert.

Uh-oh, it looks like Carla had better watch her step over the next few epsiodes!

