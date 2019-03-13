Michelle leaves Robert in Coronation Street!
But does a battle for the Bistro now beckon?
Michelle Connor (played by Kym Marsh) and Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) just broke-up in Coronation Street! In the first half of the double-bill of the ITV soap on Wednesday 13 March, Michelle made the heartbreaking decision to split with Bistro boss Robert because he wants them to have a child together, but she doesn't.
"I do love you but I need to let you go," a tearful Michelle told a stunned Robert. "This is the end of the road."
Robert knew he'd put his foot in it earlier this week on Monday 11 March when he told Michelle to stop using the tragic death of her baby, Ruari as an excuse not to start a family with him.
But despite his attempts to do damage control, it wasn't enough to stop Michelle handing back her engagement ring, packing her bags and moving out of their flat!
"Michelle and Robert are at such different places in their lives that she doesn’t want him to resent her," explains Kym Marsh who plays Michelle. "It’s either he backs down or they break up and she would rather they break up than take away his opportunity of having children of his own in the future."
But even though they're no longer a couple, Michelle and Robert are stuck working together at the Bistro for the moment, since they both own a stake in the business. Awkward!
And unfortunately, angry chef Robert is already looking for someone to blame for this unseen turn of events and thinks it's family relative Carla Connor (Alison King) who has influenced Michelle's decison to dump him.
"She's been poisoning Michelle's mind against me," growled a resentful Robert.
Uh-oh, it looks like Carla had better watch her step over the next few epsiodes!
