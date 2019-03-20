When word gets out Carla's cost-cutting could mean job losses the riled-up workers stage a protest on Monday 18 March and barricade themselves in, refusing to leave until they're listened to. But when Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) and Gina Seddon (Connie Hyde) climb onto the roof to hang a banner it suddenly gives way and the petrified sisters plunge down onto the shop floor in a cloud of rubble and smoke.

Carla, Gary, Nick Tilsley, Robert Preston and Seb Franklin are all in the frame for having caused the collapse, and viewers will see a shadowy figure deliberately tamper with it, so with the investigation set to run and run those five seem safe from the axe - so who is being killed off in the destructive disaster?

Sally Metcalfe

Sal loves a cause and can't resist leading the troops as they revolt against Carla's proposed new regime (remember how she fought for prisoners' rights while wrongly jailed for fraud?). But as she pins homemade banners to the scaffolding on the roof she disappears as the floor gives way - could it be curtains for the Corrie legend?

More like this

Gina Seddon

Accompanying Sally up the fire escape is little sis Gina. The warring siblings are barely on speaking terms, and when they find themselves alone months of tension erupts as they row about how Gina effectively put Sally in prison and tried to steal her husband. Screaming Sally falls through the floor, so will one of the sisters die before they can make amends? Or will Gina sacrifice herself as a way of making it up to Sal?

Gemma Winter

Although she doesn't actually work at Underworld, gobby Gem hates an injustice and fires up the factory gang to take on greedy Carla, helping them to stage their sit-in. Pictures from ITV confirm Gemma is unconscious in the wreckage, and with a burst pipe seeping water towards a live power cable the cobbles favourite is definitely in the path of danger.

Abi Franklin

Brave Abs doesn't scare easily - she even survived sharing a cell with snooty Sally in jail - and is among the first on the scene to begin the rescue effort. Searching for trapped survivors, the mechanic is in the wrong place at the wrong time as another section of the roof caves in. Will saving lives be the last thing she does?

Tim Metcalfe

Alongside Abi is Sally's husband Tim, desperate to find his wife among the chaos having only just got her back following her prison ordeal. What if Tim finds Sally and Gina but can only save one woman - would he let Gina die to save his spouse?

Tyrone Dobbs

Ty's there too helping Tim and Abi, and has been named as a potential victim. Wife Fiz is currently away with daughter Hope trying to sort out her behavioural problems, might we see her on a mercy dash back to Weatherfield to be at her other half's side if he's injured - or killed?

Emma Brooker

Another non-Underworld worker who chooses the wrong day to get a conscience, aiding her mates as they make their collective point, is the sweet stylist. Tagging along with Gemma to swell the numbers, Emma hasn't had the best few months as she was forced to watch Chesney choose Gemma over her. If she dies, those two are going to feel proper rotten…

Underworld workers

And let's not forget the rest of the Underworld workforce: Sean Tully, Kirk Sutherland, Beth Sutherland, Izzy Armstrong, Paul Foreman… If Corrie wants a cast clear-out, now's the time to do it. There's a few factory staff who haven't had a storyline in a while.

Rana Habeeb

A wild card as she doesn't seem to be in the factory at the time of the disaster as she's preparing for her wedding day to Kate Connor, but we know the character is being written out, most likely killed off, hence her appearance in this list. Nurse Rana might be called away from her nuptials to tend to the wounded and end up buried beneath a chunk of roof.

Advertisement