Is Kate and Rana's wedding OFF in Coronation Street?
Lolly makes a SHOCK accusation about Kate's fiancee Rana...
It's starting to feel like three's a crowd for Kate Connor (played by Faye Brookes), her fiancee Rana Nazir (Bhavna Limbachi) and Kate's best school friend Lolly (Katherine Pearce) in Coronation Street.
Lolly has taken it upon herself to hijack Kate and Rana's plans for their hen night. On Monday 11 March on the ITV soap, the couple are not impressed when they discover Lolly has booked a male strip club as the venue for their hen night.
Thrusting fellas in tight pants aren't a whole lot of interest to Kate and Rana and they insist she comes up with something else.
As Lolly talks of arranging a drag queen for the celebrations, the engaged couple agree to a celebration at the Bistro moving onto the Rovers later.
However, on Wednesday 13 March Lolly is not impressed when the loved-up ladies sneak away from their own celebrations to Underworld, where Rana reveals to Kate the special dress she has had made for their Big Day.
When the pair do return to the Rovers, Lolly then overhears Kate laughing at how desperate Lolly is to impress... and snaps!
Lolly proves she's got a temper to match her fiery hair after a showdown with Kate. Rana tries to cool the fallout between the friends. But will she just make things worse?
After the hen night disaster, on Friday 15 March Rana makes it clear she no longer wants Lolly at their wedding. However, when Kate and Rana break the bad news, Lolly has other ideas and makes a SHOCK accusation about Rana!
As a row breaks out, will Kate fall for Lolly's lies and put her and Rana's wedding day in jeopardy?
