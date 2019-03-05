Thrusting fellas in tight pants aren't a whole lot of interest to Kate and Rana and they insist she comes up with something else.

As Lolly talks of arranging a drag queen for the celebrations, the engaged couple agree to a celebration at the Bistro moving onto the Rovers later.

However, on Wednesday 13 March Lolly is not impressed when the loved-up ladies sneak away from their own celebrations to Underworld, where Rana reveals to Kate the special dress she has had made for their Big Day.

More like this

Rana has a surprise for Kate on their hen night. (Picture: ITV)

When the pair do return to the Rovers, Lolly then overhears Kate laughing at how desperate Lolly is to impress... and snaps!

Lolly proves she's got a temper to match her fiery hair after a showdown with Kate. Rana tries to cool the fallout between the friends. But will she just make things worse?

Rana confronts Lolly during the hen night. (Picture: ITV)

After the hen night disaster, on Friday 15 March Rana makes it clear she no longer wants Lolly at their wedding. However, when Kate and Rana break the bad news, Lolly has other ideas and makes a SHOCK accusation about Rana!

As a row breaks out, will Kate fall for Lolly's lies and put her and Rana's wedding day in jeopardy?

Advertisement