On Monday 11 March Michelle is confiding in best mate Carla Connor (Alison King) outside the factory about she is planning to take a test, when she's hit in the stomach by a football as a rowdy kickabout by builders nearby gets out of hand. Rushed to the medical centre, doctors confirm Michelle is NOT pregnant, which the relieved bistro worker takes as a sign and tells Robert she doesn't want to have another child as she can't put herself through any more potential heartache.

Kym Marsh, soon to take a break from Corrie after 13 years on the show, teases an emotional, game-changing week ahead for her alter ego:

Where are Michelle and Robert up to in their decision to have a baby?

Michelle has agreed to the possibility of trying. She has realised that after what happened with Ruairi, she was basing everything on fear which probably wasn't fair on either of them as it was cutting off a chance for her to have what she wanted when she was pregnant last time. Not only that, it was cutting off the chance to give Robert his own family.

Does Michelle feel pressured into the decision because of Robert's desire to have kids?

Michelle feels quite bad she would be cutting that chance out of Robert’s life, but when she thinks she might be pregnant she doesn’t really know how she feels about it. She feels edgy about telling him and she isn’t thrilled about it because there are little niggles in her head. And that's before what happens next week…

What is her reaction when she finds out she is not pregnant after being hit by the ball?

Relief. When the football is kicked in to her stomach, she panics immediately. At the hospital, she is anxious and frightened she will lose another baby. When she finds out that there is no baby, she breaks down and Carla mistakes Michelle for being upset because she is not pregnant. But Michelle is relieved at the news because she has been dubious anyway, and then the terror of maybe losing another child makes her realise she just can’t live with that even being a possibility.

Is this the turning point that makes her change her mind about having more kids?

Had she been pregnant and everything had been okay, she would have gone through with her pregnancy but she would have been so terrified about losing another child it would have been constantly on her mind. So in her head, the fact that she is not pregnant has given her a get out of jail free card. She now she knows she doesn’t ever want to go back to that place, she has made up her mind.

What impact will this have on her relationship with Robert?

They have been through a lot together, we have seen them fight about not having children and Michelle coming round to the idea because she does really love him and wants him to be happy. But after making the decision to close the door on it, in her head, she is thinking this is the end of the road for them.

Is there any chance for them to have a future now?

They are at such different places and she doesn’t want him to resent her. It’s either he backs down or they break up, and she would rather they break up than take away his opportunity of having children of his own.

How does Robert react to the news that Michelle is not pregnant?

He wants to keep trying but she says no, she doesn’t want to, she can’t. Obviously he is very upset about that.

Why does he begin to place the blame on Carla?

Robert is confused as to why Michelle is being so matter of fact about the end of their relationship, but she has to be because she has made the decision. Ryan sees Michelle and Carla in the pub having a heart to heart and he tells Robert, not meaning to stir it. Straight away Robert believes Carla is at the crux of all of this and that it must be her masterplan. He starts to believe Carla is the reason why Michelle has decided against having his child.

Is Robert brave to take Carla on?

He's brave to take on the Connors, full stop! Carla is very confused by it because in actual fact what she has said to Michelle is that she should make the decision by herself and that Michelle shouldn’t listen to anyone else. Carla has only offered Michelle some good advice - but Robert is looking for someone to blame.

What advice would you give Michelle?

I would tell her not to be so quick to end her relationship under these circumstances. There are other options such as adoption or surrogacy. She is scared of losing a child, she is not scared of having one, so there could have been more ways forward if they wanted to try and compromise.

