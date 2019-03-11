Kym Marsh is NOT quitting Coronation Street for good - ITV confirms extended break for star
Michelle Connor will appear on screen until the end of the year
Kym Marsh is leaving the role of Michelle Connor in Coronation Street later this year to take an extended break from the role she has played since 2006, ITV has confirmed.
The actress is keen to try something new after more than a decade as her Weatherfield alter ego, having appeared initially in a guest role before becoming a full-time cast member and bringing an entire family with her.
"When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I'd be here 13 years later," she said. "It's been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles.
"But this isn't the last you’ve heard of Michelle Connor," she adds, "She'll be back! I can't wait to see what the writers have in store for the future."
How will Michelle leave Corrie?
Corrie producer Iain MacLeod was reportedly 'desperate' to keep hold of the star, while executive producer John Whiston praised her contribution to the show which has seen her tackle many high-profile storylines, including the tragic death of Michelle and Steve McDonald's baby son Ruairi in 2017, mirroring Marsh's own real life loss of her son Archie with ex-husband Jamie Lomas who was born premature in 2009.
"Kym has done a fantastic job," said Whiston. "She has brought incredible heart and humanity to some hugely important stories. We will be really sad to lose her when she goes but totally understand that, after dedicating herself to the show for so long she now fancies trying something else. We, and the audience, thank her and wish her well."
Show bosses are currently plotting an exit storyline for Michelle, who is currently engaged to Robert Preston and running the local bistro - currently life looks rosy, so what dramatic event is on the horizon to lure her away from Weatherfield in the coming months?
