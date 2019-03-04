Are you pleased to be revisiting Shona's relationship with Clayton?

I think it’s interesting to explore Shona and Clayton’s relationship some more. We don't know why she continues to support him, so in that sense it’s nice to delve into the deeper side of the dynamic between them. It also tests David and Shona as a couple. But it has been really good to go back to it, Clayton killing Kylie is always going to be the elephant in the room for Shona and David and how they continue to overcome it.



Was it exciting to film the siege?

Stuff like this gives you the opportunity to stretch your legs and try some more dramatic stuff. It’s not every day you have a load of armed police surrounding you! It was freezing though, which lent itself to the uncomfortable nature and darkness of the scenes. I could barely feel my toes!

Is Shona in real danger of not making it out alive?

Shona truly believes she is safe with Clayton because at the end of the day she is his mum, but during the siege there is a shift when she realises he could absolutely kill her. That’s terrifying.

More like this

Why does Shona stick by her son?

Before he moved in with his dad Dane and got completed corrupted, he was a lovely little boy. She can’t quite let go of that kid he once was. Look at how many times Gail has forgiven David for the stuff he’s done! Up until the point where he killed Kylie, Clayton was just a bit of a bad lad and not as dangerous as he is now. Prison has changed him and being a murderer, taking somebody’s life has altered him.

How would you sum up the siege episodes for the viewers?

Dark, edge-of-you-seat-drama, I hope the audience will be shouting at the television set! It's dangerous - and potentially somebody might not come out of there alive…

Advertisement