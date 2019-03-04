Shona dies in Coronation Street siege? Julia Goulding teases shock climax
"Someone might not make it out of that house alive…" says the star
Coronation Street ended on a tense cliffhanger on Friday 1 March when Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) was held at knifepoint by her killer son Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harris) who has escaped from prison and is holding his mother hostage in a derelict warehouse surrounded by armed police.
If the cops don't give into his demands of £10,000 in cash and a car Clayton will murder his own mum, who had tried to help her delinquent offspring by bringing him food and money. Despite her urging him to give himself up, Clayton saw red when the authorities arrived and the situation spiralled into a terrifying siege. Will Shona and Clayton make it out alive? Or will history tragically repeat itself for David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) who's late wife Kylie was fatally stabbed by Clayton, putting him in prison in the first place? Julia Goulding teases the outcome of the action-packed plot…
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
- Clayton kills again in Coronation Street siege?
- Kym Marsh is NOT quitting Coronation Street for good - ITV confirms extended break for star
- Shock pregnancy news in Coronation Street - but who for?
Are you pleased to be revisiting Shona's relationship with Clayton?
I think it’s interesting to explore Shona and Clayton’s relationship some more. We don't know why she continues to support him, so in that sense it’s nice to delve into the deeper side of the dynamic between them. It also tests David and Shona as a couple. But it has been really good to go back to it, Clayton killing Kylie is always going to be the elephant in the room for Shona and David and how they continue to overcome it.
Was it exciting to film the siege?
Stuff like this gives you the opportunity to stretch your legs and try some more dramatic stuff. It’s not every day you have a load of armed police surrounding you! It was freezing though, which lent itself to the uncomfortable nature and darkness of the scenes. I could barely feel my toes!
Is Shona in real danger of not making it out alive?
Shona truly believes she is safe with Clayton because at the end of the day she is his mum, but during the siege there is a shift when she realises he could absolutely kill her. That’s terrifying.
More like this
Why does Shona stick by her son?
Before he moved in with his dad Dane and got completed corrupted, he was a lovely little boy. She can’t quite let go of that kid he once was. Look at how many times Gail has forgiven David for the stuff he’s done! Up until the point where he killed Kylie, Clayton was just a bit of a bad lad and not as dangerous as he is now. Prison has changed him and being a murderer, taking somebody’s life has altered him.
How would you sum up the siege episodes for the viewers?
Dark, edge-of-you-seat-drama, I hope the audience will be shouting at the television set! It's dangerous - and potentially somebody might not come out of there alive…
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.