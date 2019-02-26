Shock pregnancy in Coronation Street next week - but for who?
Get ready for a baby bombshell on the cobbles
Coronation Street's Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) discovers she may be pregnant in next week's episodes - even though she and partner Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) have been trying for a baby, will the reality of becoming a mum again a few years after the tragic loss of premature son Ruairi be harder to handle than the bistro boss had anticipated?
Late last year the couple clashed over plans to have a child of their own, with Michelle feeling it was too soon after the death of the little boy she had with ex-husband Steve McDonald (Simon Greyson). Robert was desperate to be a dad any way he could, and when 'Chelle put the mockers on it he even considered becoming a sperm donor to her cousin Kate Connor (Faye Brookes) despite fiancee Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia) being in two minds about starting a family.
- Kym Marsh is NOT quitting Coronation Street for good, ITV confirms
- Roy jailed for starting boat fire in Coronation Street?
- Amy left in tears after secret abortion in Coronation Street - what happens next?
Eventually, once Kate and Rana's baby plans were shelved, Michelle agreed to counselling as she continued to deal with Ruairi's death and decided she was ready to try for another little one with her other half - and on Friday 8 March she reveals to Robert she thinks she might be pregnant. But as she tearfully reveals her news, will she be haunted by her tragic past?
Is this the start of Kym Marsh's exit from Corrie?
Michelle has already gone out of her way to convince Robert she is on board with the baby plan, despite him pushing for it more than her, so if she is pregnant how will they both react? And could mixed emotions lead to Michelle's upcoming departure from the street?
Kym Marsh has confirmed she is taking an extended break from the soap after 13 years as Michelle, and makes her exit later in 2019. Fans have been assured by Corrie bosses, and the actress herself, that the popular character will not be killed off and is definitely coming back, so might this baby bombshell be the beginnings of the dramatic plot that ultimately sees the ex-Rovers barmaid bid a temporary farewell?
More like this
Will Michelle have Robert's baby only to abandon it, unable to put what happened with Ruairi behind her? Or take the newborn away from Weatherfield with its upsetting memories, leaving heartbroken Robert behind?
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.