Eventually, once Kate and Rana's baby plans were shelved, Michelle agreed to counselling as she continued to deal with Ruairi's death and decided she was ready to try for another little one with her other half - and on Friday 8 March she reveals to Robert she thinks she might be pregnant. But as she tearfully reveals her news, will she be haunted by her tragic past?

Is this the start of Kym Marsh's exit from Corrie?

Michelle has already gone out of her way to convince Robert she is on board with the baby plan, despite him pushing for it more than her, so if she is pregnant how will they both react? And could mixed emotions lead to Michelle's upcoming departure from the street?

Kym Marsh has confirmed she is taking an extended break from the soap after 13 years as Michelle, and makes her exit later in 2019. Fans have been assured by Corrie bosses, and the actress herself, that the popular character will not be killed off and is definitely coming back, so might this baby bombshell be the beginnings of the dramatic plot that ultimately sees the ex-Rovers barmaid bid a temporary farewell?

More like this

Will Michelle have Robert's baby only to abandon it, unable to put what happened with Ruairi behind her? Or take the newborn away from Weatherfield with its upsetting memories, leaving heartbroken Robert behind?

Advertisement