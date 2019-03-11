The trouble was that when Michelle broke the news to Robert, he was so blinded by his desire to be a dad that he accused Michelle of letting Ruairi dictate their lives, at which point Michelle lost her temper, picked up her coat and left.

"They are at such different places and she doesn’t want him to resent her. It’s either he backs down or they break up, and she would rather they break up than take away his opportunity of having children of his own," Marsh said recently of the storyline.

However, it does appear that there is more to this particular plotline to come, seeing as the actress is due to be staying with the ITV soap until the end of the year. And even when Marsh takes her sabbatical, we're promised that the character of Michelle will be returning at some point in the future.

“When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I’d be here 13 years later,” Marsh said earlier this month. “It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles. But this isn’t the last you’ve heard of Michelle Connor. She’ll be back! I can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for the future.”

