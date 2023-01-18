The fresh drama came in the aftermath of Warren's successful life-saving surgery, which saw his long-lost mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), return in the nick of time to donate part of her liver.

There's trouble ahead in Hollyoaks , as Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) discovered that his ex Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) knew all about Grace Black's (Tamara Wall) twisted scheme to let him die.

Norma had initially fled the hospital, leaving her son's life on the line. But some wise words from Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) convinced Norma to go ahead with helping Warren.

Anna Passey as Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks.

However, Warren wasn't as grateful as Norma was expecting, angry that she had abandoned him twice now. As his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) feared for the future, Sienna panicked that Warren would soon find out that she had kept quiet about Grace doctoring the donor results.

When Warren woke after the operation, he was visited by Norma, who appealed to him to forgive her for all the years she had failed him. As Warren softened, though, he let slip that his children were all that mattered to him - and that he thought the spark between him and Sienna had returned.

He noticed Norma's reaction, and she attempted to leave him to rest. But Warren quizzed Norma on what she knew, and she revealed Sienna's role in Grace's plotting. Having believed that Sienna still loved him after their recent kiss, this was a crushing blow for Warren.

Should Sienna watch her back? It wasn't so long ago that she was carrying out her own plan to have Warren killed, after she found out he had murdered her late partner Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Of course, Warren lived to tell the tale - not that he wanted to! But just as he thought they were, somehow, getting back on an even keel, he was faced with this bombshell.

How will Warren deal with Sienna's huge betrayal?

