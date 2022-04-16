Despite putting on a strong performance in court in a bid to convince the jury she was merely an innocent victim, Meena was furious when she heard the verdict. She then went on a rampage, holding everyone present hostage and threatening to kill sister Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker).

Evil Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) will be sentenced in upcoming scenes after she was found guilty for her crimes in Emmerdale .

We later heard the revelation that Meena also murdered their father, long before taking any other lives. But as Meena looked for an escape route, she was thwarted and taken back into custody kicking and screaming. In her cell, Meena was invested in the news reports over what she clearly saw as her epic final stand - until a prison guard took her television privileges away.

As a new week begins, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) decides not to attend Meena's sentencing after his ordeal the previous week, while Manpreet commits to attending as an act of closure. Liam struggles to find suitable distractions until stepson Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) comes up with a plan. As the villagers plant a memorial tree, they try to move on from their trauma.

Meanwhile, Meena arrives in court once again, full of disappointment when she can't see any familiar faces in the gallery. That is, until she spots Manpreet. Meena is giddy with excitement, thinking she has reeled her sister back in.

But any delight she feels is soon gone, as Meena is sentenced. How long will the killer be serving in prison?

You'll have to tune in to Emmerdale on Monday (18th April) to find out...

