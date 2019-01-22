Grim Graham then realises Nic is not alone in her fraudulent behaviour and former Home Farm owner rascal Rob is also involved, which only makes things more interesting for the ex-soldier as he wonders how he can get his own back - and have some fun in the process.

Deciding to bide his time, Graham decides against confronting the couple over their elaborate con and instead hits upon a method of revenge that could prove more lucrative than a public showdown.

Will Graham be driven to murder?

Later in the week, Nicola figures out to her utter horror that Graham knows everything and is sickened by his sinister mind games. However, Robert has no idea Kim Tate's yes-man has rumbled him, and excitedly ploughs on with his and husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) surrogacy plans thinking his hoodwinking of Graham will result in more easy cash…

Robert is about to find out how wrong he is, but what is Graham's master plan to foil the double-crossing toxic twosome and show them who's really in charge? Could they both be in grave danger from the man who may or may not have killed Joe Tate, the man he thought of as a son?

