April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) was worried that the family would lose Rhona when she announced she was pleading not guilty, but dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) tried to reassure her.

He and Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) managed to offend Rhona ahead of the hearing when they questioned her decision; but the pair persuaded Rhona that they were only on her side as they headed off to court together.

Meanwhile, April skipped school to pay Gus a visit. Feeling guilty for being harsh on Rhona, April made a moving plea for the future of the woman who had brought her up, accidentally revealing to Gus that Rhona was pleading not guilty.

Gus revealed he had been charged with fraud for stealing the embryo that half belonged to Rhona, and he later took April home. But a row broke out in the village, leading Marlon to knock Gus over when Gus tried to close in on Rhona.

Gus told Rhona she deserved everything that was coming to her, while April got upset when Gus threatened to call the police on Marlon. Rhona warned Gus that she would fight for Ivy, but Gus insisted that no one would listen to her.

Later, the day took an unexpected turn when Gus called Rhona to a meeting, where he told her he was willing to tell the police the kidnapping was a misunderstanding – as long as she implicated his late wife Lucy (Charlotte Asprey) in stealing Rhona's passport and embryo instead of him!

Gus added that he would also call off his house sale, stay put and allow Rhona access to Ivy. After making up with April, Rhona updated Marlon on Gus's offer, and Marlon was incredulous as it became clear that Rhona was considering taking the deal. Will she do as Gus asks?

