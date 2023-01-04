Nanny Nicky, played by newcomer Lewis Cope, has won the heart of Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and the resistance of Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) with his affable demeanour.

Emmerdale fans are convinced the village's new resident nanny is hiding a connection to a past character.

Hired to look after Gabby's son with Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) and Dawn's children, Nicky exhibits a natural talent with the little ones, though some viewers are sure he isn't entirely harmless.

Nicky was hired to look after Gabby's son and Dawn's children. ITV

According to some Emmerdale lovers, Gabby could be in for yet more romantic disappointment, as they think Nicky may soon be revealed to be in cahoots with none other than Jamie Tate.

The nanny could be helping Jamie, who faked his own death last year, steal his son and get back at his mother Kim (Claire King).

Similarly, some believe Nicky is working with Dawn's ex Alex (Liam Boyle) to get his revenge, possibly involving his son Lucas.

Other viewers think the nanny may know – or even be (!) – Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), who was forced to leave the village in 2018 after his step-grandmother Kim tried to have him killed.

Is Gabby in for yet another heartache? ITV

"Nicky the Nanny is far too happy," one fan shared on Twitter. "It's either because he is new to #Emmerdale and hasn't been dragged down yet by life in the village (or being bossed around by Kim, Dawn and Gabby) or he is up to something, always the way."

"I wonder if Nicky is an accomplice of Joe Tate?" one person commented, while another wrote: "That Nicky is definitely related to Alex isn't he?"

"Is Nicky really Joe Tate with one of those Mission Impossible disguises on?" another fan joked, posting a Mission: Impossible GIF of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt revealing himself under a Jim Phelps (Jon Voight) mask.

A bit far-fetched perhaps, but it sure wouldn't be the first wild twist a soap has ever aired...

For his part, Cope seems to quietly side with these suspicious fans, previously confirming Nicky is "almost too good to be true".

"At the moment, he's a lovely person, he kind of fits the bill. He's almost too good to be true," Cope said.

However, he didn't rule out Nicky having any dark secrets, saying: "We'll have to wait and see!"

