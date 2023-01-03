She's been messed about by her former husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) to the point she doesn't know where she stands with him - one day he's saying he wants to be friends, the next he's telling her it's over.

Poor Leyla Harding (played by Roxy Shahidi) has had a rough Christmas in Emmerdale , and her problems somehow managed to get worse in tonight's episode (3rd January).

On tonight's episode, tactless Liam dropped in on Leyla just a few days after ending things for good to ask her if she'd proceeded with filling out the divorce papers - talk about heartless!

Leyla was devastated by his callous request and told him she'd get to them when she could, before heading out for a meal with David (Matthew Wolfenden), Eric (Chris Chittell) and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) among others.

She was having a pleasant time until she went to the toilet and as she came back, she overheard a drunk Brenda quizzing Bernice (Samantha Giles) about her Christmas kiss with Liam.

Leyla was in the dark about the pair of them spending time together - not that anything was really happening - but nevertheless, it devastated her to come to the conclusion that Liam wanted a divorce so he could move on with Bernice.

Leyla confronted Bernice, who was horrified to think her non-kiss was being interpreted as something more, but however hard it was for her, it was 100 times more devastating for Leyla, who's life was crumbling around her.

She went home and was followed shortly after by David, who offered her a shoulder to cry on.

They're both freshly single and while David is ready to move on and even hit Tinder, Leyla isn't, and admitted she just wants a familiar partner - not someone new.

As the camera lingered on David, we can't help but wonder if the former flames could end up reuniting now they're both single...

David has his own money problems at the moment and while a nice thought, it might not be what fragile Leyla needs right now.

But will they find their way back to each other in the future?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITVX.

