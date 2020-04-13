But everyone made the most of the situation - even Cain sat down for a massage - and by the end of the night, all involved were positively steaming drunk.

Lydia naturally wanted to carry on the night and asked her hens to go into town with them, but with the whisky taking its toll, only hardy Mandy pushed on into the small hours of the night.

On the way home, the bride-to-be was caught vomiting out of the back of her cab, while Mandy had a fight with the taxi driver who wouldn't take them any further.

More like this

And to make matters worse, he drove off, leaving the two women stranded on a country road.

Emmerdale's Lydia and Sam Wedding

Mandy turned to Lydia to formulate a plan on how they were going to get home but much to her surprise, the bride was gone.

Becoming rather worried, Mandy shouted all around for her pal, but Lydia was nowhere to be seen.

Will she turn up unharmed before her wedding day?

We know from spoilers Lydia and Sam will thankfully tie the knot, but it won't be without drama...

Vinny's dad will show up completely unannounced and it's another shock for Mandy.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.