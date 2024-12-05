"Once they [the producers] explained, I totally got it," she told the publication. "Amelia isn't part of the Dingles, her dad has left, Samson has gone now and she doesn't have any family. There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age."

Now, in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Campbell said that she is now "at peace" with her exit, from what was quite the emotional final weeks, having been on the soap since 2011.

She said of filming her final scenes: "It was so sad, I was dreading those last two weeks because I hate crying in front of people if it's not for a scene. It was really, really emotional.

"[In] my second week [of filming] I felt like I had the first week to grieve and in my second week I was like, 'Okay I need to go now'."

Daisy Campbell as Amelia Spencer on Emmerdale. ITV

Campbell added: "[It was] a whirlwind of emotions, it can be kind of exhausting because one minute you're up and one minute your down but I feel better now, I feel at peace."

In recent scenes, Amelia has finally seen Tom's true colours after he was arrested after he attempted to board a ferry and evade the police.

Back in the village, Jimmy (Nick Miles), Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and daughter Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) looked at graffiti which read 'Scum' that had been painted on their front door, which Amelia admitted to doing.

Amelia later cleaned it up and eventually spoke with Belle, who urged her to steer clear and she insisted that she would and apologised for how she treated Belle.

It isn't clear yet as to how Amelia will leave the Emmerdale village, but Campbell recently told Inside Soap that "Amelia exits putting herself first, and finally doing what's right for her and Esther".

With her final scenes set to air just before Christmas, there isn't long to go to see the story unfold.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

